LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — While coronavirus case numbers continue to rise in Arkansas, flu numbers are down. Across the nation, health officials are seeing fewer cases of the flu than years past.
Dr. Jennifer Dillaha with the Arkansas Department of Health said they think measures that people are taking to stop the spread of COVID-19 are also helping stop the spread of the flu this year.
"Influenza is spread the same way as COVID-19, so wearing masks and social distancing will have a beneficial effect to also prevent the spread of flu," Dillaha said.
There have been at least seven flu deaths in Arkansas so far this year, and while case numbers are low, it doesn’t mean flu has gone away. Since September of this year, 618 flu cases have been reported to the ADH database by health care providers, but not every case is reported. That’s compared to last December, when 2,400 positive cases were reported.
Arkansas is listed on the CDC’s website as minimal in terms of activity level. According to the CDC, another reason could be that the number of flu vaccines is up this year. So far this flu season 189.4 million flu vaccines have been distributed in the U.S. That's compared to 174 million in the 2019 season.
"Hopefully, people are taking steps to prevent themselves from getting the flu, it would not be a good thing to get flu and COVID," Dillaha said.
She said in a good year, vaccines are about 50% effective in completely preventing someone from getting the flu. The vaccine is also effective in helping people stay out of the hospital if they do get the flu.
"We really need to do whatever we can to lower hospitalizations for any cause, not just COVID-19, but for any other cause, including the flu," Dillaha said.
Dillaha said the flu usually comes on very strong from the start, which is different from COVID-19 where people gradually begin to feel sicker. However, those with respiratory symptoms should be tested for both flu and COVID-19.
"Cough fever, sore throat, runny nose, they do need to be tested for both right now," Dillaha said.
She said it’s not too late to get a flu vaccine, and recommends getting one sooner rather than later. While it is safe to get both the flu and COVID-19 vaccine, Dillaha said they want people to have the flu vaccine before they get the COVID-19 vaccine. Health officials want people to not get any vaccines two weeks before and two weeks after getting a COVID-19 vaccine.
"The COVID-19 vaccine is not widely available yet, we don't have very many doses in Arkansas." Dillaha said. "So go ahead and get your flu shot now so that when we do have COVID-19 vaccine available for more people, people will be ready to get it right away."
While the coronavirus is known to have a smaller impact on children, the flu is still a big risk for kids and pregnant women. Dillaha said women who are pregnant are encouraged to get the flu vaccine. She said they could face horrific outcomes, like loss of pregnancy and sometimes death.
"We do encourage everyone to go ahead and get their flu shot, because if they are around pregnant women, or around small children that can be detrimentally affected by the flu, then that will help protect them," Dillaha said.
While case numbers are down now, flu season typically lasts until around April or March, so Dillaha said Arkansans need to stay diligent.
"Even if someone is vaccinated, we want them to continue practicing social distancing, as well as wearing face masks," Dillaha said.