NEW ORLEANS - Public health officials are warning that despite some slight case declines, Louisiana remains in the thick of one of the nastiest respiratory illness seasons in recent years, with a swarm of influenza, COVID and other viruses afflicting the state ahead of holiday travel.
Five of Louisiana’s nine regions ranked “high” or “very high” for flu activity in the state's weekly report, making it the most active flu season of the last five years.
“For the past three or four weeks, we've really just been teetering up one week, down one week,” said Dr. Joe Kanter, state health officer at the Louisiana Department of Health. “It’s just as likely we go back up next week as we continue going down.”
Louisiana’s rate of patients coming to hospitals with flu symptoms in the first week of December was at about 8.42% compared to 7.2% nationwide. At the same time last year, patient visits in Louisiana due to flu were at 2.35%.