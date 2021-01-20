LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The number of flu-related deaths in Arkansas this season has increased to 12, state health officials reported Tuesday.
Arkansas Department of Health said none of the dead were children. Ten were older than 65. One was between the ages of 45 and 64. and one was between the ages of 25 and 44.
The state Department of Health said since Sept. 27, there have been 1,266 positive flu tests reported to the ADH online database. Health officials reported that the average school absenteeism rate last week was 7.3 percent among public schools.
No nursing homes have reported flu outbreaks this season, according to the department of health.