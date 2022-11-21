NEW ORLEANS - After two unusually quiet flu seasons, the dreaded respiratory virus has surged to a decade high in the U.S., and Louisiana is among the harder-hit states.
On a map of flu activity, Louisiana glows bright red, one of 13 states the Centers for Disease Control has designated as “high” for the virus. Another 14 states are classified as “very high,” most of which are in the South.
“In all areas of Louisiana, the rates of flu have been on the rise,” said Dr. Katherine Baumgarten, Ochsner Health medical director of infection control and prevention, adding that other viruses are also contributing to the high load of illness at hospitals.
While flu is outpacing other respiratory viruses like RSV, adenovirus, parainfluenza and rhinovirus, the combination has led to packed emergency rooms and full doctors’ offices. And while the early start may mean the typical peak that comes in January will level off sooner, gatherings and travel for the holidays may extend the rise of flu and other illnesses.
