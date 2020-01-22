SHREVEPORT, La - The flu epidemic has hit the Northwest Louisiana area especially hard recently. According to CVS regional managers Nilay Patel and Amanda Moore, approximately 40,000 people have received the flu vaccination this season in the ArkLaTex. Most people will be treated for the most common flu-like symptoms called Influenza A. However, the elderly and children are most vulnerable to Influenza B, which has been most prevalent in the area. There have also been several school closures due to the flu. Each year, the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) tries to detect which strain of the virus to treat. But modifications are often made in the middle of the flu season for effectiveness.
CVS Pharmacist Nilay Patel still believes more work needs to be done with vaccinations.
“One of the things that I want to emphasize is that family members and loved ones are still unprotected in which we still have an opportunity to impact as the peak flu season begins," Patel said.
According to the Louisiana Department of Health, Louisiana ranks among the highest rates of influenza cases in the country. Last year, there were more than 1400 hundred flu-related deaths in Louisiana.