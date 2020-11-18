SHREVEPORT, La -- Federal stimulus money from the coronavirus pandemic may be used to fatten the paychecks of Shreveport's police and firefighters. But it's not nearly as much as those first responders had hoped.
Mayor Adrian Perkins' administration is ready to present its plan that calls for raises of four percent. City Council Chairman James Flurry says it would be paid for thanks to millions of dollars from the Cares Act money -- the $2.2 trillion dollar federal stimulus.
Flurry says Mayor Perkins told him that the city will receive more than $14 million from the Cares Act. Most of that -- $10 million -- would go into reserve. The other $4 million could pay for the raises -- or at least be used to shift money around for them.
"This money that we're getting on the CARES Act, whether it's used for the raise or not, it would take pressure off of the budget that will be presented for next year," Flurry said.
But the mayor's spokesman says CARES Act money is not in the pay raise plan. Ben Riggs says the plan is still to cut 33 vacant police positions to pay for police raises. He says firefighter raises would be paid for out of the department's equipment fund.
"That's already budgeted. The CARES Act money has not been received and is not budgeted," Riggs says.
More details should be known on Friday when the administration introduces its pay raise plan before the city council. It'll be the latest after the council considered other plans, and was close to voting on one of them.
"That'll probably have to be withdrawn and start all over. That's the reason the administration is working on that -- to get it right."
Flurry understands the disappointment among first responders. The pay raise conversation began in August with a plan pushed by the Shreveport Police Officers Association that called for a raise of 17 percent for police only.
"But something's better than nothing," Flurry said. "We don't just have a ton of money. This is what we can pass. I've spoken with all of the council."
Just about everyone agrees that pay raises are needed to keep the city's officers and firefighters from jumping to other nearby agencies for better pay.