SHREVEPORT, La. -- A question of whether its chairman can keep his seat hangs over the Shreveport City Council.
Republican James Flurry was close to suddenly resigning ahead of Tuesday's meeting, because he's moved out of his district on the southwest side of town where he represents District E.
But he changed his mind about the resignation, and then went about the business of presiding over the meeting and voting. He began by asking City Attorney Ron Lattier for an opinion.
Lattier said that if a member moves out of their district, he can continue to serve until successfully challenged in court. And he said the actions of the council still take effect.
"I hope it turns out that I will be able to finish my term in office. Because I won't let one day go by without taking care of my district and answering my phone calls," Flurry told KTBS 3.
He explained that he and his wife moved to a townhome in the southeast part of town three days ago. Flurry said the sale of properties happened much faster than expected.
He said he still maintains an office on Mansfield Road in his district.
Regarding council member qualifications, the city charter says, "If any council member ... ceases to reside in the district which he represents, his office shall be deemed vacant."
Flurry says he will step down immediately if he has to.
The council would then appoint an interim member, which could be a Democrat. That would raise their majority to 5 to 2.
Flurry will be term limited out of his seat in one year. He says he still plans to run for mayor.