SHREVEPORT, La. -- There's a good chance there'll be at least one more Republican joining the race for Shreveport Mayor next year.
Councilman James Flurry says he's "90 percent" sure he'll throw his hat into the ring to join Jim Taliaferro.
Taliaferro is currently a Caddo Parish commissioner who ran unsuccessfully for the office last time.
Flurry, 70, who recently fought cancer, confirmed that he's strongly considering a mayoral bid at the Caddo Parish Republican Party's luncheon on Tuesday.
He drew laughter from the crowd when he said of his fitness for office, "My health is improving rapidly. And my age -- I certainly won't hold that against the younger people."
Taliaferro, who was in the luncheon crowd, says the GOP needs to avoid the "recipe for disaster" that doomed the party in 2018. That's when he and fellow Republican Lee O. Savage split the vote on the right, and neither candidate made the runoff.
"We know that we cannot be divided going into this race in 2022. And we're going to do everything we can to send one candidate forward who has the best chance of being the Republican representative for mayor of Shreveport," Taliaferro said.
His hope is that all the Republican candidates who are planning to run will sit down before qualifying for the October, 2022 election, and decide who is the best one to go forward.
Taliaferro says he had that discussion with Savage too late in 2018.
"We were both too invested. We had too many people behind us. Neither of us wanted to quit," Taliaferro explained.
At least two other Republicans could also get into the race. Caddo Commissioner Mario Chavez says he's considering a run. Meantime, Tom Arceneaux, a former city councilman and assistant city attorney, says he won't begin to consider a run until next year.
Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins recently announced his plans to run for re-election. That's after the Democrat lost his bid for U.S. Senate in November.