NATCHITOCHES, La. -- The historic Cane River Brewing Company based in Natchitoches has decided to close its doors.
The brewery has been known in the city for their cornhole tournaments, beer, as well as being pet friendly.
But the brewing facility will remain active under the new leadership of the Flying Heart Brewing and Pub, a prominent force in North Louisiana since 2014, with locations in Bossier City and West Monroe.
In two months, the Flying Heart will fully take over the brewing facility near the Northwestern State University campus in Natchitoches. The owners of Flying heart have pushed the move in Natchitoches to add a historic vibe to their company, with Natchitoches being the oldest settlement in the Louisiana Purchase.
Ben Patillo, one of the four owners of Flying Heart, said they are looking forward to getting involved in the Natchitoches community. The facility will continue to brew while the transition is in progress.
The new Natchitoches location will also contain a Pizza Pub, according to Ben Hart, who says that all their pizzas are hand made and cooked in a brick oven. They will be doing seasonal pizzas along with seasonal beers for the community to enjoy.