SHREVEPORT La- Former President Barack Obama recorded a special message in support of Mayor Adrian Perkins in the senate race.
Last month, Obama endorsed Mayor Perkins along with other Democratic politicians in a challenge to unseat Senator Bill Cassidy.
In the message, Obama says, "Hi, this is Barack Obama calling on behalf of Adrian Perkins' Senate Campaign. We need your help and your vote."
He continues, "He knows what Louisiana's working families are going through...We need someone like Adrian Perkins who will help us get this pandemic under control and protect the healthcare we depend on."
