SHREVEPORT, La. - Clearing skies, plenty of moisture in the soil from recent rains, light winds
and strong subsidence or sinking air from a passing upper trough spell trouble for radiation fog overnight through Friday morning.
Temperatures should begin in the upper 50s to low 60s and top out in the 70s by afternoon.
Get the latest from Meteorologist Brian Fowler starting at 4:30 a.m. on KTBS 3 First News.
RELATED CONTENT - Click here for the very latest MEGA 3 StormTeam forecast
It's easy to be weather-wise. Keep up with all of the very latest weather developments with the MEGA 3 StormTeam. Joe Haynes, Brian Fowler and Neil Shaw are always on stand-by to help you ride out the storm and keep you and your family safe. You'll also want to arm yourself with the MEGA 3 StormTeam app available for Apple and Android devices. When necessary, look for LIVE coverage on all of your KTBS 3 Now connected devices including KTBS 3.2 and ktbs.com.
Also, use #ktbswx on social media to report damage, flooding or post images and video. Please remember, SAFETY FIRST.