With KTBS MEGA 3 StormTeam tracking Tropical Storm Cristobal, here's a list of several tips from the American Red Cross on staying safe during a tropical storm:
• Stay indoors.
• Don’t walk on beaches, riverbanks or in flood waters.
• Use flashlights in the dark if the power goes out. Do NOT use candles.
• Continue listening to local area radio or TV stations for the latest information and updates.
• Avoid contact with floodwater. It may be contaminated with sewage or contain dangerous insects or animals.
• Turn off the power and water mains if instructed to do so by local authorities.
STAYING SAFE OUTDOORS
• Don't walk, swim or drive through floodwater. Just six inches of fast-flowing water can knock you over and two feet will float a car.
• If caught on a flooded road with rapidly rising waters, get out of the car quickly and move to higher ground.
• Don't walk on beaches or riverbanks.
• Don’t allow children to play in or near flood water.
• Avoid contact with floodwater. It may be contaminated with sewage or contain dangerous insects or animals.
• Stay out of areas subject to flooding. Underpasses, dips, low spots, canyons, washes, etc. can become filled with water.
MORE RESOURCES:
