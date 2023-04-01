BATON ROUGE, La. - Following the fatal shooting of six people at a Christian school in Nashville, state Superintendent of Education Cade Brumley called for a “hardening” of school security and more counseling services to mitigate future mass casualty events in Louisiana.
Brumley, who spoke Thursday at a luncheon hosted by the East Baton Rouge Parish Republican Party, led attendees in a prayer for those who died in Monday’s attack at The Covenant School in which three children and three adults were killed.
"It reminds me of some of the needs that we have," Brumley said. "We can no longer allow our schools to be soft targets to crime. We have got to harden our schools' perimeters."
The comments came as Louisiana prepares to spend $21 million to make public schools more secure by limiting campus access to a single point.
