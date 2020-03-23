SHREVEPORT, La. -- The Food Bank of Northwest Louisiana will be providing a “to-go” style lunch meal to children 18 years or younger between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. at the following locations. Children must be present to receive the meals.
Here's the schedule of times and locations.
Starting Tuesday, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Monday through Friday at:
- Will of God, 315 E. Carroll Street, Coushatta.
- Praise Temple, 4725 Greenwood Road, Shreveport.
Starting Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and available Monday through Friday at:
- Common Ground, 6806 Southern Avenue, Shreveport.
- Paradise Baptist Church, 1706 Hollywood Avenue, Shreveport.
- Church of the Highlands, 520 Olive Street, Shreveport.
- St. Rest Baptist Church, 611 East Union Street, Minden.
Starting Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and available on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at:
- Looking to Jesus, 316 LA-1, Oil City.
To-go meals are also available Monday through Friday at Christian Service, 2346 Levy St., Shreveport, between 8 and 10 a.m. for breakfast and noo to 2 p.m. for lunch.