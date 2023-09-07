SHREVEPORT, La. - September is hunger action month and the Food Bank of Northwest Louisiana held its 18th annual Empty Bowls Hunger Awareness fundraiser at Ballys Casino.
Attendees helped fill up to a million empty bowls by donating through online auctions and raffles.
The heart of the event is giving out hand-painted ceramic bowls that community artists and volunteers made. They are a reminder that many people go to bed hungry.
Last year, the Food Bank of Northwest Louisiana gave out 12 million pounds of food to more than 7,500 people in seven different parishes.