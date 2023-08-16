SHREVEPORT, La. -- Southwestern Energy donated $60,000 to the Food Bank of Northwest Louisiana, launching the organization's first mobile food van.
"The van will allow us to really go into the pockets of extreme poverty, rural poverty to help get food to people that need it," said Martha Marak, the executive director of the food bank.
Twenty-five thousand children in northwest Louisiana are food insecure.
"Southwestern Energy's partnership allows us to provide food to those children on weekends that normally or possibly go without food," said Marak.
The mobile food van will deliver fresh and nutritious food to underserved neighborhoods.
"Thank you," said Andy Huggins, the Senior Vice President & Haynesville Division Head at Southwestern Energy. "We are happy to be a part of this and we look forward to the continued support."
Some of the money from the company's donation also goes to the food bank's backpack program in Red River Parish, where children can take food home with them in backpacks that are discreetly distributed. So, they don't go hungry.