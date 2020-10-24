Fresh produce, dairy and meat available for those in need in Bossier for the Farmers to Families Food Box Giveaway.
Hundreds of cars lined up at Belaire Baptist Church in south Bossier.
"I recently, September 3rd, no longer have a job, and not receiving unemployment at the time so me and my family need some help, so we're here and I thank God for them," said Elizabeth Bolden of Bossier City.
"As these cars come through we'll talk to them, pray for them
if they like and just give them this food to help them out," said Michael Woodruff, Associate Pastor at Belaire Baptist Church in Bossier City.
This is excess food that farmers couldn't sell because of Covid-19. The federal government, with your tax dollars, stepped up bought the food to help the farmers and is giving it away to help people who need it as part of the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program.
"So you heard about this on KTBS? I did....That is awesome. We'll that's part of what we do, try to get out the message,"
"I have a family in my neighborhood that I help. they're on a fixed income. Happy to be able to help them, they don't have a car," said Erin Berry of Bossier City.
"You can't get this at the grocery store without paying a good chunk of change. Proud to get it, thankful to get it too," said Eugene Billings of Benton.
"Just trying to be the arms and feet of Christ to help people in need," said Woodruff.