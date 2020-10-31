Last weekend we showed you the 'Farmers to Families' food box giveaway in Bossier.
This weekend another giveaway for people in need in Shreveport. An 18 wheeler stuffed with food delivered more than 1200 boxes filled with fresh produce, meat, and dairy products. The boxes were handed out at the Bryant Temple Church of God in Christ on Canal Blvd in Shreveport.
Pastor Leroy Ealy told us that the food was donated by an entity out of Virginia who did not want to be identified.
Some of the boxes did have the Farmers to Families sticker on them which is a program run by the USDA that buys excess food that farmers couldn't sell because of the pandemic.
They were hoping to feed over 1,000 families with the boxes full of food on this Halloween weekend.