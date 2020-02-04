BOSSIER, La. - Some students depend on the school they attend for breakfast, lunch and dinner. That's why leaders in Bossier are making sure no child goes hungry when they leave class on Friday.
"When I’m making dinner, I can just see the kids eating it. It brings me so much joy!"
Renee Hall loves to cook. She enjoys is so much, Renee would rather cook for other people than herself.
Especially when those people are students. Hall began feeding the football players at Bossier High School on Fridays during football season.
She noticed a handful of students taking extra to-go plates. The school told her a lot of kids go home hungry during the weekend.
"Some student’s parents are ill and can't get around, some parents work two jobs. If we can help out and make their lives a little bit easier, and moms, then that's what we're called to do,” said Hall.
Hall and leaders at Bossier High School began the Bearkat Angels Club. She prepares the home cooked meals on Thursday and delivers them Friday. Each student gets enough food to take home to their siblings.
The school has a food pantry on top of that. But Bossier High School's assistant principal says the home cooked meals are special to the students.
"The impact of a home cooked meal, some of the probably haven’t had one in weeks, months or years. Just to have that hearty meal that meets their nutritional needs is important,” said assistant principal Michele Tugwell.
Tugwell says hundreds of kids benefit from the schools multiple feeding programs.
They're not just filling their stomachs, but also their minds.
"When you have students who are well fed, it changes their attitude and mood. They perform well in the classroom,” she added.
"This is the chance while we have them in high school. Keep them there to get that diploma and succeed in the world. Also, to show them love,” added Hall.
Tugwell says they wouldn’t have noticed the need if it weren't for Coach David Beeson. He suddenly passed a week before school started of a pulmonary embolism.
He fed, clothed and drove students home when need.
As the school begins to follow in his footsteps through the Bearkat Angels Club, you can send donations to help supply the need. Hall said the cost of food per week typically costs around $200.
Checks can be made to Bearkat Angels Club, 482 Merritt Road, Benton, LA 71006. You may also donate in person at any Citizens National Bank branch or at the Bossier High School office.