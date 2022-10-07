TEXARKANA, Texas – There is no better way to celebrate fall than to have Food Truck Fridays every Friday in October at the courthouse square in downtown Texarkana from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
For October’s first Friday, parking was limited as patrons sat under the tents set up with tables and chairs enjoying the various cuisines.
Texarkanans could choose from Bre’s Salad Hut, Dre’Licious Dishes, Geno’s BBQ and last but not least, The Cookie Lady.
We did not witness anyone passing up Texarkana’s very own Cookie Lady’s table, who was the only truckless food provider with her own tent. Owner Charkeitha Washington said, “This is my fourth or fifth time offering cookies downtown with the food trucks because the city always calls me whenever they have it.”
Washington said she does not have a food truck, but that did not seem to matter, because it was obvious with the line at her table that she had some devoted followers.