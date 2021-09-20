Baton Rouge-based technology startup Tigeraire is looking to increase manufacturing of its cooling technology helmets. The startup raised $1.5 million from investors, led by General Catalyst a Massachusetts venture capital firm that has invested in Venmo, Airbnb and TikTok. Company officials said Tigeraire is the first Louisiana business to get seed round investment from a top 50 venture capital firm. (Photo provided by Tigerair)