How far would you go to play hooky from work and watch the opening round of the NCAA tournament? If figures from the Cleveland Clinic in Ohio are any indication, for many guys, the chance at watching some wild amateur basketball games is worth never having children again.
The Cleveland Clinic reported a 10-percent increase in the number of vasectomies before March Madness between 2014 and 2016. Presumably, the idea is that guys will crash on the sofa and watch hoops while they recover from the operation. It’s a not-unheard of excuse, Dr. Ryan Berglund, a urologist in the Glickman urological and Kidney Institute at Cleveland Clinic, told the Daily Mail Online. “We hear it all the time. It’s not just March Madness, there’s the Masters as well. We also see an increase when there’s a big videogame release.”
For most people, a typical vasectomy recovery time is two days, says Berglund, but despite the relative ease of the surgery—just takes some local anesthetic and 15 minutes—the operation is still relatively uncommon in the U.S. About one in ten American men opt for the procedure, while the rate is nearly double that in Canada and the United Kingdom, according to UN figures from 2015.