MOORINGSPORT, La. – In need of a used bridge? Or a bridge truss? Then the state of Louisiana has what you’re looking for.
The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development is accepting proposals from anyone interested in the Caddo Lake Bridge near Mooringsport. It can be acquired as a whole or in parts.
The 967-foot bridge built in 1940 has reached the end of its life for today’s traffic and is scheduled to be replaced. But its design makes it eligible for inclusion on the Nation Register of Historic Places. So that’s why state highway officials are offering it to any interested person first rather than demolishing it.
DOTD is accepting proposals until March 11. If the bridge is not transferred to a new owner, then it will be demolished.
Bid letting for the new bridge is scheduled for June 9, with estimated replacement date of June 2023.
The historic multi-span bridge features nine main low or pony Warren trusses and four reinforced concrete deck girder approach spans. It was included in the state’s historic bridge inventory as a non-priority for preservation because of its poor condition and that it could not be modified to meet current transportation criteria and standards.
While rehabilitation of the structure was deemed not feasible, re-use of the truss spans as a non-vehicular bridge is encouraged, according to DOTD. All spans don’t have to be used together; individual spans may be acquired.
Funding that would be used for demolition can be used for its preservation at a new location. Estimated cost of demolition is $680,000. The truss portion of the bridge contains lead paint, and the estimated cost of abatement is $605,000. An amount not exceeding the demolition cost would be given to the new owner as reimbursement for relocation and historic preservation of the bridge. That amount includes lead abatement costs, which would be considered a preservation activity and reimbursable, DOTD stated.
The new owner would be charged the salvage value of the bridge, which is estimated at $104,000. The owner must also agree to other stipulations such as maintenance and liability and ensuring the relocated bridge is closed to car and truck traffic.
-----
Submitting a proposal:
Contact Katherine Sinitiere at katherine.sinitiere@la.gov or 225-242-4509 by March 11 if you are interested in acquiring this bridge for non-vehicular, adaptive re-use or if you have questions on submitting a proposal.