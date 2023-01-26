As Samantha Brennan pored over the details of Madison Brooks’ recent rape and death after a night in Tigerland, she was struck by the similarities between her own case from 2016 and Brooks’ final night.
Brennan, too, had been drinking underage at bars near campus, met a man and trusted him to bring her home safely. She woke up with little recollection of what happened the night before, but had a text on her phone from then-LSU football star Derrius Guice saying he’d left his wallet at her apartment. And about a week later, friends told her that a partially nude photo of her was circulating among LSU football players, which she reported to police.
“We were not an isolated year where all of this happened in 2016,” Brennan said in an interview on Wednesday. “It’s been happening and it’s continuing to happen.”
While Brennan would go on to become an advocate for sexual assault survivors and spoke out about LSU’s mishandling of that case, Brooks would not make it to the next sunrise.
