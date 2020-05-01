SHREVEPORT, La. -- The City of Shreveport kept it quiet. But the smash of metal against golf ball was heard around the city's golf courses for the first time in six weeks.
There was no official announcement. But word spread through the golf community that Querbes and Huntington golf courses were back in business.
"We actually have a buddy that's a marshal out here and he let us know that they were opening up today. So we kind of got the inside scoop on it," said golfer Corey Burr.
Querbes had players on every hole we saw when we checked it out on the warm, sunny Friday morning. Although there are no actual holes. Foam inserts fill the cups. A putt is considered holed if the ball hits the insert.
That's one of the safety measures to protect from COVID-19, according to Jason McDonald, SPAR Golf Division Manager:
"There's no point of contact with cups, flagsticks, ball washers, restrooms, trash recepticles. All of those things are being taken out of place, so those communal point of contacts are taken away," McDonald explained.
He says the golf courses are also following other social distancing guidelines, such as masks for employees. And he says there's frequent sanitizing on the properties.
"Making sure that we space our tee times out so that golfers with one group to the next. We're also asking individuals -- unless they are quarantined together -- that they use separate carts," McDonald added.
"It's nice to get to be outside in public somewhere after being locked up for the last month and a half," said golfer Seth Lugo.
"Wonderful," said another golfer, Lonnie Mentor. "I am so sore from sittin' on my butt. This is just great, just great."
Word did not appear to spread to tennis players. The newly refurbished Querbes tennis courts were empty when we stopped by. But SPAR Director Shelly Ragle says the city's tennis facilities are also open again.