NEW ORLEANS - Forecasters are monitoring two disturbances Wednesday, which also happens to mark the official start of the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season.
Louisiana is currently not expected to be affected by either of the disturbances, according to the National Weather Service New Orleans.
In the Gulf
The first disturbance is partially due to the remnants of Hurricane Agatha, which formed in the Pacific and hit Mexico's Oaxaca state as a Category 2 storm Monday. It set an eastern Pacific record for the strongest hurricane to make landfall in the month of May.
The storm rapidly weakened as it hit land, but its remnants are producing a broad region of disorganized showers and thunderstorms.
The storm could see some gradual development and is likely to become a tropical depression by the end of the weekend as it heads northeast toward the Caribbean and the Florida Peninsula.
The storm would then be named Alex, as the Pacific has a separate naming system than the Atlantic.
As of Wednesday morning, chances of formation are 70% through the next 48 hours and 80% through the next five days.
Regardless of development, this system is forecast to bring heavy rain across western Cuba, southern Florida and the Florida keys on Friday and Saturday.
