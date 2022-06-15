SHREVEPORT, La. – The death of a man who died two years ago in Shreveport police custody was a homicide, according to testimony Wednesday from a forensic pathologist.
The assertions from Dr. Alecia Michelle Wilson contradict testimony Tuesday from the Caddo coroner, who said Tommie McGlothen Jr. died of natural causes brought on by excited delirium.
The manner of McGlothen’s death is at issue in the trial of the four police officers accused of causing it. Brian Ross, 27, D’Marea Johnson, 25, Treona McCarter, 28, and James LeClare, 27, are charged with negligent homicide and malfeasance in office in McGlothen’s death in April 2020.
Their trial before District Judge Chris Victory started Monday. It’s unknown at this point when the trial might conclude.
Victory has heard testimony for about two dozen witnesses so far, including citizens who witnessed what happened to McGlothen and his family members who described his paranoid behavior and their desire on the day prior to his death to get an emergency commitment.
McGlothen died in police custody after fighting with the officers who are accused of using force to detain him. McGlothen, who had a history of mental problems, had two previous encounters with police earlier on the day of his death. He spit at one of them, and he was wrestled, pepper-sprayed, tased and hit.
He was put head down in the back of a patrol unit, where he was left unsupervised for 48 minutes. He was found unresponsive and pronounced dead a short time later at the hospital.
Caddo Parish Coroner Todd Thoma explained Tuesday why he ruled McGlothen’s death as being caused by excited delirium and acknowledged it is not a well-recognized condition. Thoma said McGlothen’s death was possibly preventable if he had received treatment sooner.
Dr. James Trayler, who performed the autopsy, also took the stand Tuesday and said he could not determine what caused McGlothen’s death, but he took note of blunt force injuries from his interaction with the officers.
Wilson was on the stand for several hours Wednesday as she explained why she disagreed with Thoma. Wilson, who was hired by the prosecution, said it was her belief McGlothen’s struggle with the officers led to the excited delirium and ultimately his death.
A nationally recognized expert on police procedures is expected to take the stand Thursday morning.