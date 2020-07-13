LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Former U.S. Senator and Arkansas governor David Pryor is in the hospital after he and his wife tested positive for COVID-19 over the weekend.
Gov. Asa Hutchinson said during a news conference that he spoke with their son, former U.S. Senator Mark Pryor, on Monday.
“It just illustrates that no one is immune from the virus,” Hutchinson said. “Whenever it touches them, it touches us all.”
Hutchinson said Barbara Pryor is recovering at home. David Pryor, 85, was the governor of Arkansas from 1975 to 1979. He served as a member of the Arkansas House of Representatives from 1960 to 1966.