MONROE COUNTY, Ark. – A former Monroe County district court judge accused of soliciting sex in exchange for a favor on a pending criminal case was arrested Thursday in Little Rock.
According to a news release from the U.S. Department of Justice, prosecutors contend former Judge Thomas Carruth, 63, of Clarendon, Ark., stands accused of allegedly asking for sex from the defendant’s girlfriend in exchange for granting the defendant an earlier trial date.
Carruth was accused of lying to FBI agents when questioned about the April 2022 incident.
In an indictment, Carruth was charged with one count of bribery, three counts each of honest services with wire fraud, using a facility in interstate commerce in furtherance of unlawful activity, one count of making false statements and one count of obstruction of justice.
According to ABC News, Carruth denies any wrongdoing.
Carruth also said he is being blackmailed and allegedly claimed that he immediately called the state police and FBI after the woman offered to "do anything" to expedite the process involving her boyfriend.
"A female has made a false accusation against me," Carruth said at the time.
Carruth faces up to 20 years in prison if convicted.