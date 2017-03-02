A former Arkansas lawmaker and two others have been named in a federal indictment alleging corruption.
Former Sen. Jon Woods is named in the 13 count wire fraud indictment along with Oren Paris III and Randell Shelton Jr.
Woods and Paris did not immediately return calls seeking comment. A phone number for Shelton could not immediately be found.
The indictment alleges Woods and former Rep. Micah Neal directed hundreds of thousands of dollars in state funds intended for economic development to specific, unnamed entities. In exchange Woods and Neal were to receive kickbacks.
Ecclesia College in Springdale lists Paris as its president on its website. Shelton is identified in the indictment as a consultant.
Neal pleaded guilty in January to arranging kickbacks with an unnamed former state senator.