SHREVEPORT, La. - A former Barksdale Air Force Base airman was sentenced Thursday to five years in federal prison on child pornography charges.
U.S. District Judge Elizabeth E. Foote also sentenced Adam Richardson Henderson, 35, of Bossier, to five years of supervised release when he gets out of prison.
Henderson was arrested following an investigation last fall by the Louisiana Bureau of Investigations after it received cypertip reports from the National Center of Missing and Exploited Children that a Yahoo user was in possession of numerous images of child pornography.
Law enforcement agents discovered the email accounts belonged to Henderson. He was charged and pleaded guilty on July 16 to transportation of child pornography.
At the guilty plea hearing, Henderson admitted that on March 14, 2020, while living in Bossier City, he emailed images of child pornography from two Yahoo email accounts belonging to him.
The images were of prepubescent minors whose genital and pubic areas were shown.
Henderson was also a reserve officer for the Bossier City Police Department at the time of his arrest.
The U.S. Air Force, Office of Special Investigations, and Louisiana Bureau of Investigations investigated the case. Assistant U.S. Attorney Jessica D. Cassidy was the prosecutor.