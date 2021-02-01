SHREVEPORT, La. - A former Barksdale Air Force Base airman was sentenced Monday to spend three years and a day in a federal prison for sexually abusing a minor, acting U.S. Attorney Alexander C. Van Hook said in a news release.
Julio M. Gomez, 53, of Blanchard, Okla., was sentenced by U.S. District Judge S. Maurice Hicks, Jr. to also serve 5 years of supervised release after he gets out of prison.
Additionally, Gomez was ordered to pay $29,900 in restitution to the victim and a fine of $10,000.
Gomez pleaded guilty to the charge of sexual abuse of a minor on Oct. 3, 2019.
According to information presented to the court, an investigation was conducted by the U.S. Air Force’s Office of Special Investigations after receiving a complaint alleging sexual misconduct in 1997 with a 13-year old female while he was stationed at Barksdale Air Force Base in Bossier City.
The investigation revealed that between January 1997 and December 1998, Gomez sexually abused a 13-year-old while living at his base residence. Gomez was a second lieutenant in the Air Force at the time of the incident.
The United States Air Force, Office of Special Investigations, conducted the investigation. Assistant U.S. Attorney Earl M. Campbell prosecuted the case.