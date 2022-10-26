SHREVEPORT, La. - Former Bossier City police Sgt. Harold "B.J." Sanford Jr. pleaded guilty Wednesday morning to charges related to his recent arrest and involvement in stealing funds from the Bossier City Police Union and obtaining controlled substances by fraud.
Sanford, 52, faces a sentence of up to 5 years in prison, 3 years of supervised release, and a fine of up to $250,000, for conspiracy to commit fraud against the United States. In addition, he faces up to 4 years in prison for obtaining controlled substances by fraud.
U.S. District Judge Donald Walter ordered a pre-sentence investigation. He'll sentence Sanford at 11:15 a.m. Feb. 24.
Sanford still faces an unrelated indictment of malfeasance in Bossier District Court.
The FBI arrested Sanford Aug. 26 as the result of a criminal complaint charging him with fraudulently obtaining prescriptions drugs. On Sept. 13, Sanford was indicted by a federal grand jury, along with his co-defendant Mitchell Morehead, and charged with conspiracy to obtain controlled substances by fraud and distribution of a controlled substance.
Subsequently, a bill of information was filed on Oct. 20 charging Sanford with an additional count of conspiracy to commit fraud against the United States. He plead guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit fraud against the United States and one count of obtaining controlled substances by fraud.
According to information presented in court, Sanford was a sergeant with the Bossier City Police Department and the president of the Bossier City Police Local 645 of the International Union of Police Associations (Bossier Police Union). Sanford’s co-defendant, Morehead, was a fundraiser for the Bossier Police Union who directly reported to Sanford.
An investigation by FBI agents revealed that Morehead would solicit money from area businesses and other individuals by telling them that he was raising money to support the charitable purposes of the Bossier Police Union. While acting in his capacity the police union president, Sanford agreed to pay Morehead 50% of all funds received as compensation.
Sanford would present checks payable to Morehead to tellers at the bank where the Bossier Police Union account was held then pay Morehead in cash. The endorsement on the back of these checks were made in Morehead’s name but written by Sanford.
On occasion, Sanford would keep all or some of the money from these checks. Employees at the bank eventually told Sanford that he could no longer cash checks payable to Morehead without Morehead being present.
Thereafter, Sanford would write checks payable to Morehead for an inflated amount, have him endorse the checks, and take Morehead to the drive-through lane at the bank branch to cash them. Sanford would then keep some of the money for himself and provide the remainder to Morehead.
Once Sanford took over the payments of money to Morehead for the Bossier Police Union in July 2020, the financial records indicate the percentage of money paid to Morehead increased from about 50% to about 75% of the charitable contributions collected.
The loss amount from this scheme is $31,740. Sanford has agreed to make restitution to the police union.
Agents with the FBI also learned through their investigation that Sanford fraudulently obtained prescription drugs, to include hydrocodone and oxycodone, with the assistance of Morehead.
Specifically, on Aug. 22, Sanford drove Morehead to the office of a Shreveport physician. Morehead falsely represented that he needed a Schedule II controlled substance and obtained a prescription for Percocet 10-325 mg. Sanford paid for Morehead’s office visit. Thereafter, Morehead filled the prescription and provided 23 of the Percocet tablets to Sanford.
The case was investigated by the FBI and prosecuted by Alexander C. Van Hook, special counsel to the United States Attorney.