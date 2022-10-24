SHREVEPORT, La. – With criminal charges mounting against him, a former Bossier City police sergeant is scheduled to plead guilty Wednesday morning in federal court, according to a court entry filed Friday.
B.J. Sanford Jr. is scheduled to plead to the most recent charge filed against him – wire fraud – related to the theft of money from the police officers’ union.
Sanford, 52, has been in custody since his arrest in August on prescription-drug fraud charges. He also faces a malfeasance charge in Bossier District Court for allegedly using confidential police information to intimidate an apartment manager who was letting him go from a lucrative security job.
Bossier District Attorney Schuyler Marvin said Monday he was unaware of Sanford’s plea plans. However, what’s happening in federal court is unrelated to his prosecution, he said.
Sanford had pleaded not guilty to the separate drug and malfeasance charges. An arraignment date had not been set for the wire fraud.
U.S. District Judge Donald E. Walter signed off on a court minute entry setting Sanford’s plea for 11:45 a.m. Wednesday. No other details were provided.
The wire fraud charge was added Thursday through a bill of information filed by the U.S. Attorney’s Office. A federal grand jury indicted Sanford and a co-defendant, Mitch Morehead, on the prescription drug charges.
An FBI agent who testified in Sanford’s preliminary court hearing said their investigation started in January after getting tips about money being embezzled from the police union’s fundraiser account. But court-approved wiretaps and surveillance led to the arrests of Sanford – and Morehead – on the drug charges first.
Prosecutors did not specify the amount of the alleged theft from the police union, which went on for at least two years, but cited two charitable programs where money was taken: Shop with a Cop, which raises money for underprivileged children to go Christmas shopping; and a program to publish a book that would tell students about the dangers of opioid drugs. The book was never published, prosecutors said.
Sanford had been placed on administrative leave following his arrest. However, he has since retired from the Police Department.