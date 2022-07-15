ARCADIA, La. -- A cash reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest of the person or persons involved in doing approximately $100,000 worth of damage to a former girls home by removing copper cable and wire.
Bienville Parish Sheriff John Ballance said the break-in at the former New Bethany Home for Girls, located in the 100 block of Hiser Road off state Highway 9 south of Arcadia, was reported on June 20. Entry was made onto the gated property by sawing through a pipe at the gate and removing part of the fencing.
The intruders then went into the large two-story building by cutting a deadbolt on a rear door. Although the transformer was still energized, the thieves removed two electrical weather heads to cut off the power.
Copper cable was removed from the conduit of the weather heads outside the building, along with copper cable and wiring from conduit on the first and second floor ceilings inside the building.
No fingerprints were lifted from the scene.
The property owner is offering the undisclosed cash reward for information, which should be reported to the sheriff's office at (318) 263-2215. A private message also can be made via the BPSO Facebook page.