ARCADIA, La. – A frequent candidate for Bienville sheriff saw the other side of a jail cell Thursday afternoon following his arrest on multiple charges – including threatening someone with a gun.
Bienville Parish Sheriff John Ballance said James Keith Bates, 63, of Castor, was arrested after he, his daughter and son-in-law interfered with the repossession of a vehicle. The three reportedly blocked in the two people representing the car lease company to keep them from leaving, while Bates waved a gun at them.
Bates was booked into the Bienville Parish Jail on two counts each of aggravated assault with a firearm and false imprisonment (offender armed with dangerous weapon) and one count of aggravated obstruction of a highway of commerce.
His daughter and son-in-law face similar charges.
Hannah Bates Taylor, 36, and Brian Lane Taylor, 38, both of Castor, are charged with two counts of false imprisonment.
Hannah Taylor is also charged with simple criminal damage to property and two counts of simple battery of persons with infirmities. And Brian Taylor faces a charge of aggravated obstruction of a highway of commerce.
The confrontation happened Monday on Hickman Road in Castor. The Taylors reportedly had received a 10-day notice their lease vehicle would be repossessed.
Two people showed up to get the car. One was 65 years old and the other 67. Hannah Taylor is accused of poking one in the forehead and chest then grabbing the arm of the other to stop him from moving around the leased car. That's what led to the simple battery of the infirmed charges, Ballance said.
The arrest record indicates Hannah Taylor hit the personal vehicle one of them was driving.
Brian Taylor blocked one side of the highway to keep the two from leaving, while Bates did the same on the other side of the road while waving a gun, Ballance said.
Hannah Taylor and Brian Taylor are free after posting bonds of $150,000 and $125,000, respectively. Bates’ bond is set at $175,000.
Bates has run unsuccessfully for sheriff at least a half-dozen times.