SHREVEPORT, La. -- A former Bossier City police sergeant who also headed up the police union was sentenced Thursday to spend a year and a day in federal prison.
Harold "B.J." Sanford, 52, also was ordered to pay restitution.
Sanford pleaded guilty in October to conspiracy to commit fraud for stealing funds from the Bossier Police Police Union and an unrelated charge of obtaining controlled substances by fraud.
Sanford's court troubles are not over. He still faces an unrelated indictment of malfeasance in Bossier District Court.
The FBI arrested Sanford in 2021 as the result of a criminal complaint charging him with fraudulently obtaining prescriptions drugs. A month later, Sanford was indicted by a federal grand jury, along with his co-defendant Mitchell Morehead, and charged with conspiracy to obtain controlled substances by fraud and distribution of a controlled substance.
Sanford was additionally charged a month later with conspiracy to commit fraud against the United States. He plead guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit fraud against the United States and one count of obtaining controlled substances by fraud.
Sanford was a sergeant with the Bossier City Police Department and the president of the Bossier City Police Local 645 of the International Union of Police Associations (Bossier Police Union). Sanford’s co-defendant, Morehead, was a fundraiser for the Bossier Police Union who directly reported to Sanford.
An investigation by FBI agents revealed that Morehead solicited money from area businesses and other individuals by telling them that he was raising money to support the charitable purposes of the Bossier Police Union. While acting in his capacity the police union president, Sanford agreed to pay Morehead 50% of all funds received as compensation.
On occasion, Sanford would keep all or some of the money from these checks. Employees at the bank eventually told Sanford that he could no longer cash checks payable to Morehead without Morehead being present.
Afterwards, Sanford wrote checks payable to Morehead for an inflated amount, had him endorse the checks and took Morehead to the drive-through lane at the bank branch to cash them. Sanford kept some of the money for himself and gave the rest to Morehead.
Once Sanford took over the payments of money to Morehead for the Bossier Police Union in July 2020, the financial records indicated the percentage of money paid to Morehead increased from about 50% to about 75% of the charitable contributions collected.
The loss amount from this scheme was $31,740. Sanford agreed to make restitution to the police union.
Agents with the FBI also learned through their investigation that Sanford fraudulently obtained prescription drugs, including hydrocodone and oxycodone, with the assistance of Morehead.