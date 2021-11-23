BENTON, La. -- A former Bossier City police officer who possessed child porn and sexually abused his dog was sentenced Tuesday to 20 years in prison.
District Judge Michael Craig sentenced Terry Yetman, 40, to four years on each of the five counts of sexual abuse of animals. Those charges will run consecutive for a total of 20 years. Then he received 20 years on the one count of possession of child pornography, with that sentence running concurrent to the first one.
Yetman also has to register as a sex offender.
He pleaded guilty in August prior to the start of his trial. He faces dozens of more charges, but some were dismissed in a plea arrangement with the state.
The ex-cop was first arrested in December 2018 after authorities said he engaged in sexual conduct with his dog and had pornographic images of a person doing the same. Then in April 2019, the child pornography charges were added.
According to court records, Yetman’s arrest was connected to another child pornography investigation from 2018 that led to the federal indictment of a retired deputy. Officers identified Yetman through subpoenas and search warrants of online accounts.
“According to the original suspect and in Yetman’s conversations, Yetman asked for and received a used pair of underwear belonging to the original suspect’s” 7-year-old daughter. Yetman took them to other predators’ homes, the report states.
A forensic examination of videos and images of Yetman's Apple iCloud account also showed him engaging in explicit sexual acts with his dog and images of pubescent and prepubescent children engaged in sexual activity.
After Yetman’s first arrest, state police took custody of his dog, a Belgian Malinois named Boss. Ultimately, he went to a rescue in Texas.
Yetman had worked at various area law enforcement agencies -- including a stint as a K-9 officer -- before becoming a patrolman with the Bossier City Police Department in 2014. He also was honored months prior to his arrest for his work with domestic abuse victims.
Bossier police ultimately fired Yetman. He’s been behind bars since his arrest.