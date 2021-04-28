BENTON, La. – A former Bossier City police officer facing child pornography and animal sexual abuse charges was unsuccessful Tuesday in having his upcoming trial moved to another jurisdiction.
Bossier District Judge Michael Craig denied Terry Yetman’s request for a change of venue. Yetman’s attorney, Paul Carmouche, filed the motion on March 30, saying his client cannot get a fair trial in Bossier Parish.
Yetman was arrested in December 2018 on 40 counts of sexual abuse of an animal, where prosecutors say Yetman engaged in sexual conduct with a dog and possessed pornographic images of a person and an animal engaged in sexual acts. He was arrested again in April 2019 on 31 counts of possessing child pornography.
Yetman has pleaded not guilty to all charges and has a trial date on June 28.
Yetman had been a Bossier City officer four years prior to his arrest. He worked in numerous other law enforcement agencies for 15 years. That makes Yetman “well-known” in law enforcement and legal circles, Carmouche said in the change of venue motion.
Carmouche also noted news stories published about Yetman’s arrest drew social media interest and hundreds of “malicious comments.”
“This case is highly controversial and has drawn the attention of residents of Bossier Parish,” the motion states.
But the state objected to moving the trial, saying Carmouche’s request was “without grounds.” The state’s memo said Carmouche failed to provide information to prove his allegation.
Carmouche also raised two other pre-trial issues. He wanted the photographs of the alleged child pornography excluded because he said they had not been authenticated. And he also said the photographs were illegally obtained from Yetman’s cellphone since at the time they were seized Yetman was not under arrest and did not have a search warrant.
The court ruled at an Aug. 8, 2019 hearing that the seizure of the cell phone was legal even though there were caps in the chain of custody.
Another pretrial hearing is set for May 26.