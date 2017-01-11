When 15 former Bossier Parish students walk across stage this Sunday, January 15 at Bossier Instructional Center to receive their high school diploma, they will be the first in Louisiana to do so under Act 303.
State legislation passed in 2016 is enabling former students throughout Louisiana who were identified with disabilities to petition their local school districts for, and retroactively receive, their high school diploma if they meet certain criteria.
Bossier Schools serves as the pilot district to implement Louisiana Act 303 and we are honored to have the first graduates dating back to the Class of 1998. For these former students and their families, this is a dream come true and one hoped to open doors to job opportunities not previously afforded to them.
Graduates will be wearing a cap and gown in each of their school colors during the commencement ceremony, compliments of Graduate Sales. Parkway High School JROTC will conduct the Posting of Colors and the Pride of Pantherland Band will provide music.
Guest speaker is Lillian Holley, Bossier Schools’ Director of Special Education. Bossier Schools Superintendent Scott Smith will present the diplomas and former Airline student Willie Johnson will lead his fellow graduates in the ceremonial Changing of the Tassels. Following the commencement exercise, a reception will be held in the graduates’ honor.
The graduation will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, January 15 at Bossier Instructional Center, located at 2719 Airline Drive in Bossier City. The public is more than welcome to attend.
Former Louisiana students identified with disabilities who wish to inquire about receiving a diploma under Act 303 must petition their local school board by December 31, 2017. Former Bossier Parish students may call the Special Education department at (318) 549-6137 or (318) 549-6119 to receive the necessary documents to apply for a diploma.