This afternoon KTBS got to be part of a historic graduation.
15 former Bossier Parish students walked the stage for their high school diploma.
They are the first in Louisiana to do so under Act 303.
State legislation passed it this past year, it allows former students with disabilities throughout the state to petition their school for a diploma.
It is an accomplishment that has been a long time coming. Some of the graduates date back to class of 98'.
Graduate, Michael Duddy says, "I'm glad the law changed to where people can get their diplomas who couldn't pass their GEE's back in high school, and I'm glad that this has happened to me, and i really do deserve this."
It has been a long awaited accomplishment for all of them.
Now what is next for most of the graduates, like Duddy, is to finally apply for their first job.