BENTON, La. – A Bossier Parish school teacher accused of sexually assaulting students at Benton Elementary School faces 30 new charges as two new alleged victims have come forward in recent months.
Aubrey Norcross, 49, was to stand trial on Aug. 17. A new date is not set but he’s due back in Bossier District Court on Sept. 25 for a status conference.
Norcross was initially under indictment on one count each of first-degree rape and video voyeurism, two counts of indecent behavior with a juvenile and eights counts of molestation of a juvenile.
He’s also now accused of two counts of first-degree rape (victim under 13 years of age), one count each of molestation of a juvenile and indecent behavior with a juvenile, 10 counts of video voyeurism and 15 counts of pornography involving juveniles.
The first set of charges allege sexual intercourse with a 5-year-old boy in October 2018; inappropriate touching of others between August 2016 and October 2018; inappropriate behavior involving watching a video; and recording one child with an electronic device in September. Boys and girls ages 11 and under were involved, authorities said.
All but one of the alleged incidents occurred at Benton Elementary; the other occurred at Norcross' house, where he did private tutoring of archery outside school hours, according to authorities.
Assistant District Attorney Hugo Holland said the latest charges include two boys, one of whom was 10 years old when allegedly molested by Norcross. The sexual assault lasted until the child reached puberty, Holland said.
Holland intends to first prosecute Norcross for the alleged rape of the young boy. The new charges will be used as “evidence of other crimes elements” in the prosecution.
Norcross’ attorney, Randal Fish, said he has not seen evidence related to those charges. Fish questions the timing, falling on the eve of what was supposed to be the upcoming trial.
Fish called a lot of the prosecution’s evidence exaggerated, saying images pulled from Norcross’ cell phone and from the school gym’s security video are overblown.
Norcross’ health also has been at play in previous court delays. He was unable to attend court on May 4 because he was hospitalized for seven days for chemotherapy and radiation related to his stage 4 throat cancer, according to a court document Fish filed this month.
Fish described Norcross as “frail and gaunt,” having lost about 50 pounds. He also said healthcare providers said it could take months for his client’s immune system to recover.