BENTON, La. – The trial of a former Bossier Parish school teacher accused of sexually assaulting students at Benton Elementary School ended quick Tuesday morning when a guilty plea to attempted aggravated rape was entered in Bossier Parish District Court.
Before opening statements were set to begin, Aubrey Norcross, 50, entered his plea and was sentenced to 50 years in prison.
He faced charges of first-degree rape, video voyeurism of child under 17, eight counts of molestation of a juvenile under 13 and two counts of indecent behavior with a juvenile.
Norcross was accused of having sexual intercourse with a 5-year-old boy in October 2018; inappropriate touching of others between August 2016 and October 2018; inappropriate behavior involving watching a video; and recording one child with an electronic device.
Boys and girls ages 11 and younger were involved, authorities said.
And all but one of the alleged incidents happened at Benton Elementary; the other were at Norcross’ house, where he did private tutoring of archery outside school hours, according to authorities.