SHREVEPORT, La. – A former Bossier Parish School Board member will spend the next three years on probation for his involvement in a “pill mill” that distributed performance-enhancing drugs throughout the region.
A harsher sentence was handed down against his co-defendant, who was described as the leader of the anabolic steroid sales operation that involved other individuals and several area law enforcement officers.
U.S. District Judge Elizabeth Foote sentenced 44-year-old Mike Mosura and 39-year-old Brant Landry in separate virtual sentencing hearings Friday morning. Mosura faced up to six months behind bars for being a participant in the operation, but Landry got seven years and three months for his leadership role.
Mosura and Landry pleaded guilty in August 2019 to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute anabolic steroids. Landry additionally pleaded to counts of possession with intent to distribute anabolic steroids and manufacture of anabolic steroids.
Both admitted to being involved in a scheme to distribute the drugs in the Shreveport-Bossier City area from January 2016 to May 2018. Mosura, Brant Landry and Julie Landry, 44, were indicted as the result of a traffic stop on May 22, 2018 that netted Brant Landry for driving erratically. Brant Landry told a Bossier sheriff's deputy he had a .45-caliber pistol and medication in his vehicle.
The deputy found a plastic baggie containing a white powdery substance that was later identified as Xanax and 11 vials of yellow liquid, later determined to be anabolic steroids.
The U.S. Postal Service had a role in the investigation by identifying large volumes of mail that contained suspected drugs, many of which came from other countries, including China. On one occasion, a postal official saw Landry use gloves and a towel to put parcels in a collection box. The parcels that were examined later contained illegal drugs.
The sentencing hearings were conducted virtually because of the COVID-19 restrictions at the U.S. Courthouse. And in what was probably a first for the court, the proceedings were made available to the media and public via Zoom, too. However, those participating had to adhere to courtroom rules of no recordings of the hearing.
Mosura’s attorney Lyn Lawrence was on the receiving end of a reminder by Foote that even though the court session was held virtually, courtroom guidelines were still to be followed. Lawrence appeared in his office with Mosura, whom he represents, without a coat and tie.
“Your lack of a coat and tie suggests you’re taking this being less of a serious matter and takes away from the decorum of a courtroom,” Foote said.
Lawrence offered his “sincerest apology.”
When asked if he had anything to say following his sentencing, Mosura told Foote he’s had time to reflect over the past two years and found himself at age 43 losing everything. His goal is to come “back stronger, a Christian man, and I’ll never be in your courtroom again, I promise.”
Mosura said he was mostly unemployed as his case was pending but earn some money by making and selling furniture. However, he got a job about two and a half weeks ago as a territory sales representative for a company based out of Ringgold.
Foote had little to say to Mosura but a lot to Landry. She described his actions – that even including injecting steroids into his own adolescent son -- as a “crime of arrogance, greed and vanity.”
She said Landry was able to stay one step ahead of prosecution for several years, and his efforts were aided and abetted by law enforcement. His actions were “no different than a street gang leader,” Foote said.
Reading from a presentence report, Foote listed just more than $1 million in assorted cash deposits, rental payments, Bitcoin and crypto currency bank transfers as Landry’s income base. She questioned why he was living in a small trailer and on the verge of bankruptcy.
She also inquired about Landry’s mental health and expressed concern about whether he would be okay while he waited on a date to report to prison. Landry, who remained expressionless during the hearing, answered, “Yes, ma’am.”
His attorney, Nichole Buckle, asked the court to consider home confinement for Landry. However, Assistant U.S. Attorney Earl Campbell said the government objected. Campbell said he didn’t want to go into details about Landry’s living arrangement because he didn’t want to embarrass him. Quizzed by Foote, Landry described his trailer as “cluttered” because of all the items he is storing there after moving from his home.
Foote also read off a list of names of other individuals, including law enforcement officers on both sides of the Red River, who were involved in Mosura’s and Landry’s conspiracy. Some have been indicted and others not.
Charges have been pending against Julie Landry, who is Brant Landry’s wife.Campbell said there would be a separate disposition on that case but did not provide details.
Brian Skinner, a Shreveport police officer, and Jonathan Colgin, a former Bossier sheriff’s deputy, pleaded guilty in connection with the investigation. Skinner was sentenced in June to four years of probation.
Colgin’s sentencing was set for Aug. 14 but has been reset for Sept. 9. Colgin and his attorney Charles Kammer observed both sentencing hearings today.