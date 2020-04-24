SHREVEPORT, La. – Former Bossier Parish sheriff's Deputy Jonathan Colgin, 36, pleaded guilty Thursday via video conference to a felony for his role in concealing a federal crime in connection with a steroid distribution scheme, U.S. Attorney David C. Joseph announced in a news release Friday.
Colgin is free on bond and will be sentenced Aug. 14. He faces up to three years in prison and a $250,000 fine.
According to plea documents filed in this case, in August 2016 Colgin was assigned to investigate an individual shipping anabolic steroids through the U.S. Mail. Colgin identified Brant Landry as the individual shipping the steroids and learned of the details of Landry’s steroid trafficking, including the location where Landry produced the anabolic steroids. During his assignment to the investigation, Colgin also learned that a friend was obtaining steroids from Landry.
As part of the guilty plea, Colgin admitted that he was aware of Landry’s steroids trafficking, which constituted a federal felony, but Colgin failed to notify the appropriate authorities of Landry’s illegal conduct. Colgin did not reveal Landry’s identity in his investigative reports, nor did he attempt to obtain a search warrant for the location where Landry produced the anabolic steroids. Colgin further admitted that he concealed his friend’s role and conduct from law enforcement.
On Nov. 13, Colgin, along with his co-defendant and former Shreveport Police Officer Brian Skinner, was indicted on charges of conspiracy to distribute and possess with the intent to distribute anabolic steroids and misprision of a felony. Skinner pleaded guilty on April 16 to conspiracy to distribute and possess with the intent to distribute anabolic steroids.
The DEA, High Intensity Drug Trafficking Areas (HIDTA) Task Force and Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office investigated the case. Assistant U.S. Attorneys Earl M. Campbell and Jessica D. Cassidy are the prosecutors.