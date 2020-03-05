LAKE CHARLES, La. – A Shreveport attorney has been fired from his job as assistant district attorney in Calcasieu Parish, according to a report in the American Press.
Jason Brown was suspended on Feb. 15 in connection with his handling of a homicide case. Calcasieu Parish District Attorney John DeRosier fired Brown last week, the newspaper reported.
Brown was lead prosecutor for a upcoming murder case. Brown reportedly took a motion for continuance to the district judge but did not tell him the defense was opposed to it because they did not want to upset an April trial date.
The judge was described in media reports as being “irate” at being misled about the state’s request to continue the trial. DeRosier was also quoted by the American Press saying he expects his assistant district attorneys to “act ethically and within the rules of the court.”
The defendant in the case is Joey Julian, who is accused of second-degree murder in the deadly 2017 shooting of Ernest Samuel Miller at the intersection of Mill and Ryan streets in Lake Charles.
The district judge lowered Julian’s bond on the same day Brown was suspended, saying he deserved due process, the American Press reported.
Brown had worked for the Calcasieu District Attorney’s Office since 2016. Before that, he was an assistant D.A. in Caddo Parish.