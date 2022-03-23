SHREVEPORT, La. -- A former Caddo commissioner who was sentenced to federal prison last week for defrauding a government-funded feeding program for low-income children is appealing his prison term.
Lynn Cawthorne's attorney, Ransdell Keene, filed a notice of appeal Wednesday to the U.S. Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals. The document does not provide any additional information as to the reason for the appeal.
Cawthorne was sentenced to 3 years and 10 months in federal prison. He also was ordered to pay restitution in the amount of $837,690.
His sister, Belena Turner, was sentenced to the same prison term and ordered to share in the restitution amount. She has not filed an appeal.
The siblings pleaded guilty in November to federal wire fraud charges. They defrauded the government out of almost $1 million from 2011 to 2014.
Both were in charge of non-profit organizations that had contracts with the Louisiana Department of Education to provide food and services for summer feeding programs at several locations in Shreveport. And even though children were fed, only approximately 5 percent of the money funneled to the pair through DOE from the Louisiana Department of Agriculture was used for the intended purposes, a FBI agent told the court during the sentencing hearing last week.
Cawthorne's and Turner's money laundering transactions allowed them to use the taxpayers' money for private school payments, travel, furniture, clothing, car repairs, restaurant meals and even campaign expenses.
Both apologized during their sentencing hearings, but the presiding judge, U.S. District Judge Elizabeth Foote, said neither showed real remorse for their crimes and instead tried to divert attention to years of civic activities where they said they did good for the community. But Foote said their good deeds were overshadowed by the harm they caused.
Keene argued the sentence for Cawthorne should have been lower. He disagreed with FBI agent's calculation of how much money was diverted from the feeding program. A lesser amount would have meant a lower prison term.
Cawthorne and Turner must report May 2 to the Bureau of Prisons.