SHREVEPORT, La. -- Caddo Parish Public Schools is mourning the loss of one of its most recent leaders, Gerald Dawkins, who died Thursday. He was 72.
Dawkins served as superintendent of Caddo Schools from 2008 to 2013. He came to Caddo following seven years as superintendent of Saginaw School District in Saginaw, Mich. and prior service as chief of staff and deputy superintendent in Grand Rapids Public Schools in Grand Rapids, Mich.
The husband of Gwen and father to daughters Kanika and Kamaria, Dawkins' move to Caddo Parish was a desire to embark on a new chapter in his life. In many ways, it also was a new chapter for the district.
He entered the school system as the Louisiana Department of Education sought to takeover 10 district campuses. In the process, Dawkins developed an intensive turnaround plan, The Caddo Plan, which called for each school to be assigned a theme. The plan also sought to recruit high-quality teachers to underperforming schools through sizable incentives.
“Dr. Dawkins was an innovative and talented superintendent who developed transformative frameworks to improve school and student performance that were ahead of their time,” said Caddo schools Superintendent Lamar Goree. “Much of what he envisioned for Caddo Schools stood against the status quo and called for substantive changes designed with students at the center of the work. It is through the principles he set in motion that we have been able to make progress in this administration to realize improvements in student achievement. He was a mentor, a friend and someone I greatly admired.”
Dawkins was often seen as a forward-thinking superintendent. In 2010, he announced a plan targeting areas of improvement across the district. Vision 2020 was designed to address facility needs districtwide and called for school closures, consolidations and new construction based on population shifts and anticipated new development in south and Shreveport.
The plan also called for the district to petition the Department of Justice to end its remaining components of the consent decree. He was the first superintendent who commissioned an extensive study of all facilities and properties owned by the Caddo Parish School Board to understand the condition of district sites. The study became the foundation for many of the district’s capital expenses for the past decade.
Following his service in Caddo, Dawkins made his home back in Grand Rapids and served as an education consultant and worked closely with superintendents across the country on community engagement and the importance of collaboration. He also became a mentor to countless superintendents across the country.
Dawkins, a Marine Corps veteran, was a native of Spartanburg, S.C., and began a career in education as a teacher and counselor in Grand Rapids Public Schools in Michigan in 1973 and later became an administrator. He later became assistant superintendent for educational services and then chief of staff before being hired as superintendent in Saginaw in July 2001.