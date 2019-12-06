CASTOR, La. – An elementary school in this small town is getting an upgrade thanks to a professional sports team located almost 300 miles away.
New Orleans Saints owner Gail Benson and executives from her organization surprised the students and their parents Friday morning with the announcement of a donation that not only will spruce up the school but help the student body remember one of its own
The donation is given in memory of Riley Jinks, a 16-year-old student who died this summer in a horse-riding accident. Benson said she was heartbroken when she heard of the news and felt the donation was a way to spread the organization’s values of “faith, families and helping out neighbors.”
“I hope this gift of renovating the elementary hallway in memory of Riley Jinks will serve as both a memorial to a great young man and a testament to the tremendous love each of you have for your families and neighbors,” Benson said.
Benson also added her congratulations to the news shared by schools Superintendent William Wysinger that Castor High recently earned an “A” rating in the state department of education’s list of top-performing schools.
Plans are to use the donated funds to renovate the elementary wing’s hallways, which will include adding new floor tiles and fresh paint. Leftover money will go into the Castor School General Fund.
Having a hand in the donation was Castor native Stephen Pate, who is Vice President of Governmental Relations and Business Operations for the New Orleans Saints. He and two other Saints’ executives accompanied Benson to Castor, where a capacity crowd gathered in the gym for the announcement.
Castor Mayor Vicki Pickett noted that Pate had not forgotten where he came from and continues in many ways to give back to his hometown.
After the brief presentation, Benson spent time visiting privately with the Jinks’ family, who were in attendance.
Jinks was riding with other people on the night of Aug. 18 when he was bucked off his horse and kicked in the chest. He died later at Minden Medical Center.
Riley was described as an “old cowboy soul” who had a servant’s heart and preferred being on horseback in the cow pasture with his father than anywhere else. He was active in his church, school basketball team and the parish shooting sports team.