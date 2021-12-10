SHREVEPORT, La. – A former longtime Claiborne Parish constable who bought male enhancement drugs from overseas then branded and sold them under his own labels escaped a prison sentence Friday afternoon and instead will be on three years of supervised probation.
U.S. District Judge Elizabeth Foote considered the lenient sentence for William Earl Maddox because of his age, 73, and his health condition. She also noted that now as a convicted felon, Maddox has lost status in the community.
Under the federal sentencing guidelines, Maddox faced a prison sentence of 12 to 18 months.
Maddox pleaded guilty in August following his indictment last fall on a felony charge of misbranding of a drug while held for sale after shipment in interstate commerce. That was count 5 of the indictment. The other charges were dismissed in the plea agreement with the government.
The plea additionally included the forfeiture of a piece of property Maddox owns on Main Street in Homer. It’s valued at $85,000 and Maddox owes the government $50,000 of that upon its sale.
Foote also ordered Maddox to pay a $5,000 fine.
Maddox began selling capsules called “Sex Assurance” through two websites. He described them as a “natural male enhancement solution.” In 2017, the U.S. Customs and Border Protection intercepted a package shipped from Hong Kong and addressed to Maddox at his home in Homer.
The parcel was inspected and found to contain 2,000 unlabeled blister-packaged green capsules. The FDA got involved and notified Maddox the parcel was intercepted for non-compliance with the Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act. He was told of his right to respond, but he didn’t.
Then in 2018, FDA agents bought two packs of Sex Assurance from Maddox’s website. The capsules were labeled as “natural herbs,” but a crime lab analysis indicated a positive test for sildenafil, the active ingredient in Viagra. The packs did not list sildenafil as an ingredient nor did it list any identifying information of the manufacturer, packer or distributor.
In 2019, agents searched Maddox’ home and found thousands of green blister-pack capsules, Sex Assurance labels, packaged Sex Assurance capsules, a computer, and other items to suggest Maddox packaged the product from his home. He was not a licensed practitioner.
The government said misbranded drugs disguised as dietary supplements can cause serious health risks to those who buy and use them.
Maddox, who appeared before Foote at 3:30 p.m. Friday via Zoom from the office of his attorney, Nichole Buckle, told the court he was sorry for what happened, and he had no intention of harming anyone.
“I hate to be in front of you today. I hate to be in this situation. It was my intent to harm anyone. … I’m very sorry for this whole thing. If had it to do all over again I would never do this at all,” Maddox said, adding, “I’m sorry I put anyone, including myself, at risk. I want to get this behind me and take responsibility for it.”
An expression of remorse was something Foote was looking for. She said a number of letters were submitted on Maddox’ behalf from family, friends and business associates. Maddox also submitted his own letter where he listed his accomplishments, involvement in the community and charitable works. But Foote questioned if Maddox was sorry he got caught or sorry he broke the law.
Additionally, Maddox even submitted a letter from pharmacist who said there was nothing in the pills prohibiting them from being sold as natural supplements. That showed Maddox had “not quite accepted the responsibility of what was done in this matter,” Foote said.
Buckle said the pharmacist’s letter was not introduced as a way for Maddox to escape culpability, but to provide information to counter the government’s claim the pills could cause bodily injury or death. Maddox took the same pills for years, she said.
“He is not stepping away from his responsibility,” Buckle said.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Jessica Cassidy pointed out that Maddox was an elected constable who took an oath to his community. And even after being notified by the FDA about the illegal sales of his capsules he continued to do so anyway, “which is contrary to what an elected official should be doing.”
“In this case, not only did Mr. Maddox know it wasn’t in the best interest of his clients, he continued to go forward with it,” Cassidy said.
Cassidy said the government supported the sentencing range of 12 to 18 months.
Buckle said Maddox has a complex medical history, including daily medications for COPD. She also said his age and condition put him at high risk of COVID-19 infection even though he is vaccinated. She asked for probation or home confinement.
“He is now a convicted felon instead of someone people would look up to,” Foote said as one of her reasons for favoring leniency.